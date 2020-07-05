227 Village Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in ready immaculate totally updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch with huge unfinished bonus room.This beautiful home offers upgrades including new paint throughout, new durable laminate and real hardwoods in living room,dining room bedrooms and closets. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances granite counters, tile floors, tons of cabinets. Huge Master Suite with updated bathroom including large tiled shower, garden tub & upgraded granite counters in both bathrooms. With a covered front porch leading into a spacious family room with soaring ceilings along leading to the fireplace. The split bedroom for plan is perfect for those who enjoy more privacy and dining room is perfect for larger gatherings.This beautifully landscaped property has a private natural back yard that is fenced,huge deck and patio that is perfect for relaxing under the trees. Totally private! Located conveniently near the Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Treatment Center, shops,Walking trails and has quick access to the new I-85 ramps on Poplar Rd.Plenty of storage with unfinished attic space with easy stair access.