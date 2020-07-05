All apartments in Newnan
227 Village Park Dr
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

227 Village Park Dr

227 Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

227 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready immaculate totally updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch with huge unfinished bonus room.This beautiful home offers upgrades including new paint throughout, new durable laminate and real hardwoods in living room,dining room bedrooms and closets. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances granite counters, tile floors, tons of cabinets. Huge Master Suite with updated bathroom including large tiled shower, garden tub & upgraded granite counters in both bathrooms. With a covered front porch leading into a spacious family room with soaring ceilings along leading to the fireplace. The split bedroom for plan is perfect for those who enjoy more privacy and dining room is perfect for larger gatherings.This beautifully landscaped property has a private natural back yard that is fenced,huge deck and patio that is perfect for relaxing under the trees. Totally private! Located conveniently near the Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Treatment Center, shops,Walking trails and has quick access to the new I-85 ramps on Poplar Rd.Plenty of storage with unfinished attic space with easy stair access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Village Park Dr have any available units?
227 Village Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 227 Village Park Dr have?
Some of 227 Village Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Village Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
227 Village Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Village Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 227 Village Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 227 Village Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 227 Village Park Dr offers parking.
Does 227 Village Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Village Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Village Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 227 Village Park Dr has a pool.
Does 227 Village Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 227 Village Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Village Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Village Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Village Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Village Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

