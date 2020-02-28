22 Tahoe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath townhouse. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, separate shower in master bath. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Stainless steel appliances including a fridge and lots of cabinets for storage and pantry in kitchen. 2 garage with remotes. Fireplace in family room that is open to the dining area, with some access to the kitchen as well. Lawn care included in the rent. Easy access to interstate 85, Ashley Park and the Cancer treatment center of America and downtown Newnan. Good property manager.