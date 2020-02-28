All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 22 Tahoe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
22 Tahoe Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Tahoe Dr

22 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Tahoe Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath townhouse. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, separate shower in master bath. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Stainless steel appliances including a fridge and lots of cabinets for storage and pantry in kitchen. 2 garage with remotes. Fireplace in family room that is open to the dining area, with some access to the kitchen as well. Lawn care included in the rent. Easy access to interstate 85, Ashley Park and the Cancer treatment center of America and downtown Newnan. Good property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Tahoe Dr have any available units?
22 Tahoe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 22 Tahoe Dr have?
Some of 22 Tahoe Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Tahoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22 Tahoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Tahoe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22 Tahoe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 22 Tahoe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22 Tahoe Dr offers parking.
Does 22 Tahoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Tahoe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Tahoe Dr have a pool?
No, 22 Tahoe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22 Tahoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 22 Tahoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Tahoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Tahoe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Tahoe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Tahoe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University