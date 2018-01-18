217 Fairway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful & spacious, traditional 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath home located in the coveted SummerGrove Subdivision that has a swim/tennis/lake. Home features a 2 story foyer entrance. Enjoy plenty of space with a spacious family room w/ fireplace & ceiling fan. Formal dining room to entertain guests and big families. Plenty of cabinet space with a huge breakfast area. Large master bedroom with high ceilings & a walk-in closet. Master bath has a spacious garden tub & a separate shower with tile flooring. Newly painted inside; dual HVAC systems for energy efficiency. 2 car garage with a storage area. Convenient to all of Newnan's shopping & eating! Great location!!! Come make this home your own.