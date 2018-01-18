All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 217 Fairway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
217 Fairway Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

217 Fairway Dr

217 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

217 Fairway Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful & spacious, traditional 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath home located in the coveted SummerGrove Subdivision that has a swim/tennis/lake. Home features a 2 story foyer entrance. Enjoy plenty of space with a spacious family room w/ fireplace & ceiling fan. Formal dining room to entertain guests and big families. Plenty of cabinet space with a huge breakfast area. Large master bedroom with high ceilings & a walk-in closet. Master bath has a spacious garden tub & a separate shower with tile flooring. Newly painted inside; dual HVAC systems for energy efficiency. 2 car garage with a storage area. Convenient to all of Newnan's shopping & eating! Great location!!! Come make this home your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Fairway Dr have any available units?
217 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 217 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 217 Fairway Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
217 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 217 Fairway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 217 Fairway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 217 Fairway Dr offers parking.
Does 217 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Fairway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 217 Fairway Dr has a pool.
Does 217 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 217 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Fairway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Fairway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Fairway Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University