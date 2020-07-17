All apartments in Newnan
135 Stillwood Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:48 PM

135 Stillwood Drive

135 Stillwood Drive · (912) 771-1056
Location

135 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible fully rennovated four bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great Newnan location. Convenient to I-85, Ashley Park Shopping Center, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, this home has something for everyone. The master is on the main level with spacious closets. The kitchen has new granite counters with a new dishwasher, new gas stove and a new microwave. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, full bathroom and a bonus room at the top of the stairs. Finally, with a two-car garage and a large concrete patio, this home won't last!

New renovations include:

- Hardwood flooring

- Granite kitchen counterrops

- New Gas range

- New dishwasher

- Freshly painted

- All new carpet

Welcome Home!

Rent is $1695 per month and $3390 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Stillwood Drive have any available units?
135 Stillwood Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Stillwood Drive have?
Some of 135 Stillwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Stillwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Stillwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Stillwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 Stillwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 135 Stillwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Stillwood Drive offers parking.
Does 135 Stillwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Stillwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Stillwood Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Stillwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Stillwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Stillwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Stillwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Stillwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Stillwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Stillwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
