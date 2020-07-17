135 Stillwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Incredible fully rennovated four bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great Newnan location. Convenient to I-85, Ashley Park Shopping Center, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, this home has something for everyone. The master is on the main level with spacious closets. The kitchen has new granite counters with a new dishwasher, new gas stove and a new microwave. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, full bathroom and a bonus room at the top of the stairs. Finally, with a two-car garage and a large concrete patio, this home won't last!



New renovations include:



- Hardwood flooring



- Granite kitchen counterrops



- New Gas range



- New dishwasher



- Freshly painted



- All new carpet



Welcome Home!



Rent is $1695 per month and $3390 to move in.