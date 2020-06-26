135 Fairway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home won't last long . Beautiful 4BR/2B ranch home in Summergrove. This home features hardwood floors and a split bedroom floor plan, a large dining area, and great room and a two-car garage. The master has beautiful hardwood floors and french doors that opens to the outside patio area.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.