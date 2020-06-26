All apartments in Newnan
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

135 Fairway Drive

135 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Fairway Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home won't last long . Beautiful 4BR/2B ranch home in Summergrove. This home features hardwood floors and a split bedroom floor plan, a large dining area, and great room and a two-car garage. The master has beautiful hardwood floors and french doors that opens to the outside patio area.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Fairway Drive have any available units?
135 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 135 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 135 Fairway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Fairway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 135 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 135 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

