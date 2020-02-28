All apartments in Newnan
13 October Ave

Location

13 October Ave, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
new construction
WOW! Brand new construction in ideal location! This will not last long! Located in beautiful new Woodbury subdivision behind the SummerGrove Kroger, this new subdivision backs up to the new LINCs walking trail network that will lead you to Ashley Park , city parks, Cancer Treatment Center, and so much more! This beautiful upgraded home includes a welcoming cover porch, wide plank hardwoods throughout the main level, wide open floor plan with oversized rooms, fabulous kitchen with stainless appliances (FRIDGE ARRIVES 6/12), granite counters, and ample storage and counter space. Covered porch oversees level backyard. Upstairs are four bedrooms including a large master suite. EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! There is even a neighborhood park/playground for the kids!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 October Ave have any available units?
13 October Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 13 October Ave have?
Some of 13 October Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 October Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13 October Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 October Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13 October Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 13 October Ave offer parking?
No, 13 October Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13 October Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 October Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 October Ave have a pool?
No, 13 October Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13 October Ave have accessible units?
No, 13 October Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13 October Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 October Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 October Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 October Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
