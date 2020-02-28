13 October Ave

Amenities

WOW! Brand new construction in ideal location! This will not last long! Located in beautiful new Woodbury subdivision behind the SummerGrove Kroger, this new subdivision backs up to the new LINCs walking trail network that will lead you to Ashley Park , city parks, Cancer Treatment Center, and so much more! This beautiful upgraded home includes a welcoming cover porch, wide plank hardwoods throughout the main level, wide open floor plan with oversized rooms, fabulous kitchen with stainless appliances (FRIDGE ARRIVES 6/12), granite counters, and ample storage and counter space. Covered porch oversees level backyard. Upstairs are four bedrooms including a large master suite. EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! There is even a neighborhood park/playground for the kids!