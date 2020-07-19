All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
12 Paul St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Paul St

12 Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 Paul Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
GREAT LEASE OPPORTUNITY!! THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEW KITCHEN. LARGE CORNER LOT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING NEWNAN HAS TO OFFER. CALL TODAY TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION AND BE PUT ON THE LIST TO VIEW THE HOME. CALL OR TEXT AGENT TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

