GREAT LEASE OPPORTUNITY!! THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEW KITCHEN. LARGE CORNER LOT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING NEWNAN HAS TO OFFER. CALL TODAY TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION AND BE PUT ON THE LIST TO VIEW THE HOME. CALL OR TEXT AGENT TODAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Paul St have any available units?
12 Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 12 Paul St have?
Some of 12 Paul St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.