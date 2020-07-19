12 Paul St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT LEASE OPPORTUNITY!! THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEW KITCHEN. LARGE CORNER LOT CLOSE TO EVERYTHING NEWNAN HAS TO OFFER. CALL TODAY TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION AND BE PUT ON THE LIST TO VIEW THE HOME. CALL OR TEXT AGENT TODAY