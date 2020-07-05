All apartments in Newnan
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

11 College St

11 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 College Street, Newnan, GA 30263
College Temple

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live your downtown dreams in this delightfully dapper condo! This brick beauty features 2 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms/1 half bathroom and has been recently renovated and updated! Residence is just a few blocks away from Newnan’s court square and all the amazing amenities it has to offer. Don’t delay-this won’t last long so schedule your showing now. CALL AGENT ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 College St have any available units?
11 College St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 11 College St have?
Some of 11 College St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 College St currently offering any rent specials?
11 College St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 College St pet-friendly?
No, 11 College St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 11 College St offer parking?
No, 11 College St does not offer parking.
Does 11 College St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 College St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 College St have a pool?
No, 11 College St does not have a pool.
Does 11 College St have accessible units?
No, 11 College St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 College St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 College St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 College St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 College St does not have units with air conditioning.

