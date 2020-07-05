11 College St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Live your downtown dreams in this delightfully dapper condo! This brick beauty features 2 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms/1 half bathroom and has been recently renovated and updated! Residence is just a few blocks away from Newnan’s court square and all the amazing amenities it has to offer. Don’t delay-this won’t last long so schedule your showing now. CALL AGENT ONLY!