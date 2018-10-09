All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:26 AM

100 Hunterian Pl

100 Hunterian Place · (404) 933-4347
Location

100 Hunterian Place, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Well Sought After SUMMERGROVE in Newnan & Golf Community with Unmatched Amenities -- NO PETS -- READY JULY 1st -- 3 Bed / 2 Bath RANCH -- FENCED BACKYARD -- SCREENED PORCH + Grilling Patio -- Low Maintenance Vinyl Siding Exterior With Stone Accents -- Great Room Features Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace - Kitchen With Breakfast Area That Opens to Screened Porch AND Fenced Back Yard -- Master on Main Features Vaulted Ceilings, Garden Tub, Separate Shower -- Split Floor Plan -- Cul de Sac Location -- Don't Forget About Summergrove's Unmatched Amenities Including 3 Pools and Sharks Swim Team, Eastlake Amenity Area Enjoys Lazy River, Tapestry Amenity Area Has Zero Entry Pool + All Purpose Ballfield, Main Amenity Area Has Community Clubhouse, Largest of the 3 Pools, 8 Lighted Tennis / Pickleball Courts and ALTA Tennis Team, 18 Hole Golf Course, Dozens of Parks And Playgrounds, Beach Volleyball Court, 100 Ac Lake For Fishing / Boating, Miles of Sidewalks and NOW The LINC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Hunterian Pl have any available units?
100 Hunterian Pl has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Hunterian Pl have?
Some of 100 Hunterian Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Hunterian Pl currently offering any rent specials?
100 Hunterian Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Hunterian Pl pet-friendly?
No, 100 Hunterian Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 100 Hunterian Pl offer parking?
Yes, 100 Hunterian Pl does offer parking.
Does 100 Hunterian Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Hunterian Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Hunterian Pl have a pool?
Yes, 100 Hunterian Pl has a pool.
Does 100 Hunterian Pl have accessible units?
No, 100 Hunterian Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Hunterian Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Hunterian Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Hunterian Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Hunterian Pl has units with air conditioning.
