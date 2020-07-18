All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 7030 Duncan Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
7030 Duncan Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7030 Duncan Walk

7030 Duncan Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7030 Duncan Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***$250 off First Month's Rent if apply in February*** Beautiful and move-in ready! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch close to shopping, parks, and highway access. Be wowed by the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entrance foyer and great room, or snuggled up to the cozy fireplace in the carpeted living room. Relish in the endless spaces to relax, visit, and entertain friends and family. Large windows and vaulted ceilings throughout create a bright and cheery environment with an abundance of natural light. Retreat to the master bedroom with trey ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, and stunning bay window with a convenient sitting ledge. With spring right around the corner, enjoy the benefit of the back patio for soaking up sunshine and hosting cookouts. This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 Duncan Walk have any available units?
7030 Duncan Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 7030 Duncan Walk have?
Some of 7030 Duncan Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7030 Duncan Walk currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Duncan Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Duncan Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 7030 Duncan Walk is pet friendly.
Does 7030 Duncan Walk offer parking?
No, 7030 Duncan Walk does not offer parking.
Does 7030 Duncan Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7030 Duncan Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Duncan Walk have a pool?
No, 7030 Duncan Walk does not have a pool.
Does 7030 Duncan Walk have accessible units?
No, 7030 Duncan Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Duncan Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 Duncan Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 Duncan Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 Duncan Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College