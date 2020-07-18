7030 Duncan Walk

Amenities

***$250 off First Month's Rent if apply in February*** Beautiful and move-in ready! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch close to shopping, parks, and highway access. Be wowed by the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the entrance foyer and great room, or snuggled up to the cozy fireplace in the carpeted living room. Relish in the endless spaces to relax, visit, and entertain friends and family. Large windows and vaulted ceilings throughout create a bright and cheery environment with an abundance of natural light. Retreat to the master bedroom with trey ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, and stunning bay window with a convenient sitting ledge. With spring right around the corner, enjoy the benefit of the back patio for soaking up sunshine and hosting cookouts. This home will not last long!