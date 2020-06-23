Rent Calculator
McDonough, GA
6004 CREEKERTON BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6004 CREEKERTON BLVD
6004 Creekerton Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
6004 Creekerton Blvd, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have any available units?
6004 CREEKERTON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have?
Some of 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6004 CREEKERTON BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McDonough
.
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD offer parking?
No, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD has a pool.
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6004 CREEKERTON BLVD has units with air conditioning.
