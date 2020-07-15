All apartments in McDonough
4190 Monarch Drive
4190 Monarch Drive

4190 Monarch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4190 Monarch Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Beautiful Ranch-Style 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in McDonough! - You Won't Want to Miss This Home! Located right off of a cul de sac, this abode greets you with an Open Floor-plan featuring a Large Living Room with Fireplace, Large Kitchen, and Nice-size Breakfast Area. Kitchen leads to the 2-Car Garage. Other features include ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, double vanity, walk-in closet, laundry room, and patio in the backyard. Conveniently located close to the historic McDonough Square & shopping!

Don't Miss Out! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4402367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

