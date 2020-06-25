289 Madison Grace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Almost new two story on a nice level lot. Open Kitchen and Breakfast room open to the family room with fireplace. Main level also features a dining room, Living Room/study, two story foyer. Upstairs boasts a large owners suite with sitting area and private owners bath with his and hers walk in closets. 3 secondary bedroom and a bath. Stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, granite in kitchen, hardwoods in foyer. Washer and dryer included. Renters insurance required professionally managed propertymanagement.bhhsgeorgia.com 200 move in fee with 1 months security deposit. Available 6/30-7/1 Pictures are from when is was new in 2016. Owner occupied.