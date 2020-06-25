All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 289 Madison Grace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
289 Madison Grace
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:08 PM

289 Madison Grace

289 Madison Grace Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

289 Madison Grace Avenue, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new two story on a nice level lot. Open Kitchen and Breakfast room open to the family room with fireplace. Main level also features a dining room, Living Room/study, two story foyer. Upstairs boasts a large owners suite with sitting area and private owners bath with his and hers walk in closets. 3 secondary bedroom and a bath. Stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, granite in kitchen, hardwoods in foyer. Washer and dryer included. Renters insurance required professionally managed propertymanagement.bhhsgeorgia.com 200 move in fee with 1 months security deposit. Available 6/30-7/1 Pictures are from when is was new in 2016. Owner occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Madison Grace have any available units?
289 Madison Grace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 289 Madison Grace have?
Some of 289 Madison Grace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Madison Grace currently offering any rent specials?
289 Madison Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Madison Grace pet-friendly?
No, 289 Madison Grace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 289 Madison Grace offer parking?
Yes, 289 Madison Grace offers parking.
Does 289 Madison Grace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Madison Grace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Madison Grace have a pool?
No, 289 Madison Grace does not have a pool.
Does 289 Madison Grace have accessible units?
No, 289 Madison Grace does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Madison Grace have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Madison Grace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Madison Grace have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Madison Grace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College