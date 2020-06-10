144 Daisy Circle

Amenities
This beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage in McDonough is available now! This 2-story home features an Open Styled Living/Kitchen area with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! The Master Bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off December's Rent if moved-in on or before by December 31st.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.