1347 Bass Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Lovely bright & sunny 4 BR 2.5 BA home, move in ready! Living/dining combo, open to eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Bedrooms are spacious with wall to wall carpet. Master bedroom features walk in closet and bathroom with large, dual sink vanity and separate shower/garden tub. 2 car garage and close to shopping, stores, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High School: Henry County High School



Middle School: Henry County Middle School



Elementary School: Walnut Creek Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.