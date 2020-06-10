1347 Bass Lane

Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely bright & sunny 4 BR 2.5 BA home, move in ready! Living/dining combo, open to eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Bedrooms are spacious with wall to wall carpet. Master bedroom features walk in closet and bathroom with large, dual sink vanity and separate shower/garden tub. 2 car garage and close to shopping, stores, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Henry County High School
Middle School: Henry County Middle School
Elementary School: Walnut Creek Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.