6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE

Beautiful townhome just outside the perimeter in Cobb County. Very convenient to I-285 and I-20. Spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. A rare 2 car garage! All renovated, like new condition. Brand new stainless appliances and new washer/dryer included. Community is only 15 years old, close to Publix and across from Providence (a John Wieland neighborhood). This is an upscale rental for a reasonable price. We verify applications and do background check. Credit report required. Ratio of income to rent to be at least 3:1. No smokers, no pets. Available May 1st.