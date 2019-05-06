All apartments in Mableton
Last updated May 6 2019

6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE

6210 Queen Meadow Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6210 Queen Meadow Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome just outside the perimeter in Cobb County. Very convenient to I-285 and I-20. Spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. A rare 2 car garage! All renovated, like new condition. Brand new stainless appliances and new washer/dryer included. Community is only 15 years old, close to Publix and across from Providence (a John Wieland neighborhood). This is an upscale rental for a reasonable price. We verify applications and do background check. Credit report required. Ratio of income to rent to be at least 3:1. No smokers, no pets. Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have any available units?
6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have?
Some of 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE offers parking.
Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have a pool?
No, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Queen Meadow Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
