Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

6042 Wedgewood Drive

6042 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6042 Wedgewood Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Grainger Hills Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
parking
Well Kept, Quiet Neighborhood. Beautiful flooring. - This 1300 s.f. home has 1.5 baths. It's located in a well-kept neighborhood within walking distance of Leland Harmony Elementary school. Original hard woods have been freshly re-stained. No carpet. Large bedrooms. Traditional bathroom. Huge fenced back yard. New AC. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Carport for one car with long driveway for 3 other cars. W/D hook-ups in kitchen. Granite counter tops. Ceramic tiled kitchen floor. Lots of cabinets and brand new appliances. Large storage shed in back yard. Tenant pays all utilities, trash, pest control and lawn care. Nearby schools include Harmony-Leland Elementary School, Lindley Middle School and Mableton Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Ana Food Mart Inc, Carniceria La Mexicana and Carniceria La Mexicana #2. The closest coffee shop is Sabores Boutique Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Toita's Restaurant, om collective cuisine and African Delights restaurant. Additional pics at https://www.trulia.com/p/ga/mableton/6042-wedgewood-dr-se-mableton-ga-30126--1008211880

Rent is $1,100.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Perfect Fit Home Rentals. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE4804184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
6042 Wedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have?
Some of 6042 Wedgewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Wedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6042 Wedgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6042 Wedgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6042 Wedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 6042 Wedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6042 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6042 Wedgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6042 Wedgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6042 Wedgewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
