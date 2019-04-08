6042 Wedgewood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters carport recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Well Kept, Quiet Neighborhood. Beautiful flooring. - This 1300 s.f. home has 1.5 baths. It's located in a well-kept neighborhood within walking distance of Leland Harmony Elementary school. Original hard woods have been freshly re-stained. No carpet. Large bedrooms. Traditional bathroom. Huge fenced back yard. New AC. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Carport for one car with long driveway for 3 other cars. W/D hook-ups in kitchen. Granite counter tops. Ceramic tiled kitchen floor. Lots of cabinets and brand new appliances. Large storage shed in back yard. Tenant pays all utilities, trash, pest control and lawn care. Nearby schools include Harmony-Leland Elementary School, Lindley Middle School and Mableton Christian Academy. The closest grocery stores are Ana Food Mart Inc, Carniceria La Mexicana and Carniceria La Mexicana #2. The closest coffee shop is Sabores Boutique Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Toita's Restaurant, om collective cuisine and African Delights restaurant. Additional pics at https://www.trulia.com/p/ga/mableton/6042-wedgewood-dr-se-mableton-ga-30126--1008211880



Rent is $1,100.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Perfect Fit Home Rentals. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



