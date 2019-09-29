Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 530 Oak Hills Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
530 Oak Hills Rd SW
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
530 Oak Hills Rd SW
530 Oak Hills Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
530 Oak Hills Road, Mableton, GA 30126
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Single Family Home in Mableton - Property Id: 153592
Showing 9/15 at 10am. Text if you will be attending.
Text 404-914-2486 for showing details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153592p
Property Id 153592
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5133415)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have any available units?
530 Oak Hills Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mableton, GA
.
What amenities does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have?
Some of 530 Oak Hills Rd SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 530 Oak Hills Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
530 Oak Hills Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Oak Hills Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mableton
.
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW offer parking?
No, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have a pool?
No, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Oak Hills Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Oak Hills Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Mableton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mableton Apartments with Garages
Mableton Dog Friendly Apartments
Mableton Furnished Apartments
Mableton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College