4591 Gann Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet

You will fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Smyrna home. New paint and new carpet! Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Formal living room, dining room, large family room and gorgeous kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Master on the main with remaining two bedrooms and bath upstairs. The partially finished basement has washer and dryer hookup and makes a great playroom, office space or bonus room. The park like backyard is fenced with tons of space to run around in. Quick access to Silver Comet Trail, Vinings and 285. Pets considered, inquire. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. Available 10/15. Pets welcome with non-refundable $1000 pet fee.