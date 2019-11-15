All apartments in Mableton
Mableton, GA
4591 Gann Crossing
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:35 PM

4591 Gann Crossing

4591 Gann Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

4591 Gann Crossing, Mableton, GA 30082

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Smyrna home. New paint and new carpet! Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Formal living room, dining room, large family room and gorgeous kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Master on the main with remaining two bedrooms and bath upstairs. The partially finished basement has washer and dryer hookup and makes a great playroom, office space or bonus room. The park like backyard is fenced with tons of space to run around in. Quick access to Silver Comet Trail, Vinings and 285. Pets considered, inquire. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. Available 10/15. Pets welcome with non-refundable $1000 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4591 Gann Crossing have any available units?
4591 Gann Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 4591 Gann Crossing have?
Some of 4591 Gann Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4591 Gann Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
4591 Gann Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4591 Gann Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 4591 Gann Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 4591 Gann Crossing offer parking?
No, 4591 Gann Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 4591 Gann Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4591 Gann Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4591 Gann Crossing have a pool?
No, 4591 Gann Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 4591 Gann Crossing have accessible units?
No, 4591 Gann Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 4591 Gann Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4591 Gann Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4591 Gann Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4591 Gann Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

