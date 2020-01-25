All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 1278 Wisteria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
1278 Wisteria Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1278 Wisteria Drive

1278 Wisteria Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1278 Wisteria Drive Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
media room
Lovely Mableton, Three BR, Two BA. Ranch Available! - Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,550 sq ft home. Our recent updates on this already beautiful property have made this house perfect for you, whether you love to relax with family or entertain with friends. Located in a nice street very close to Mable House Amphitheatre, Clay and Floyd roads. New carpet in all bedrooms, new paint everywhere, new bathrooms, new flooring in great room kitchen, dining area, and large bonus room. Standard/small closets. Large fenced back yard. New AC. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

Rent is $1,100.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Perfect Fit Home Rentals. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE5396168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Wisteria Drive have any available units?
1278 Wisteria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1278 Wisteria Drive have?
Some of 1278 Wisteria Drive's amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Wisteria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Wisteria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Wisteria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1278 Wisteria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1278 Wisteria Drive offer parking?
No, 1278 Wisteria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1278 Wisteria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1278 Wisteria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Wisteria Drive have a pool?
No, 1278 Wisteria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Wisteria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1278 Wisteria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Wisteria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 Wisteria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1278 Wisteria Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1278 Wisteria Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College