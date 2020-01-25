1278 Wisteria Drive

Amenities

stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan media room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 media room

Lovely Mableton, Three BR, Two BA. Ranch Available! - Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,550 sq ft home. Our recent updates on this already beautiful property have made this house perfect for you, whether you love to relax with family or entertain with friends. Located in a nice street very close to Mable House Amphitheatre, Clay and Floyd roads. New carpet in all bedrooms, new paint everywhere, new bathrooms, new flooring in great room kitchen, dining area, and large bonus room. Standard/small closets. Large fenced back yard. New AC. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Brand new stainless steel appliances.



Rent is $1,100.00 for this home. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Perfect Fit Home Rentals. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



(RLNE5396168)