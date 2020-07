Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access lobby package receiving playground

Cultivate a life of style and sophistication at Cavalier @ 100. Located in Lithonia, near Atlanta, our recently upgraded one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent are crafted around your lifestyle. Featuring a modern kitchen with a sleek subway tile backsplash, convenient dishwasher, and spacious breakfast bar, these homes scream sophistication. Upgrade your leisure time with swims in the resort-inspired swimming pool and regular visits to the fully-equipped fitness center. Experience better living today at Cavalier @ 100.