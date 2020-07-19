Rent Calculator
6848 Church St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6848 Church St
6848 Church Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6848 Church Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
must see like new inside close to everything walk to stores post office etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6848 Church St have any available units?
6848 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lithonia, GA
.
Is 6848 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 6848 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lithonia
.
Does 6848 Church St offer parking?
No, 6848 Church St does not offer parking.
Does 6848 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Church St have a pool?
No, 6848 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 6848 Church St have accessible units?
No, 6848 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6848 Church St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6848 Church St does not have units with air conditioning.
