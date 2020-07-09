2557 Oakleaf Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move-In-Ready former model home. This amazing 2-story,open floor plan features the family room w/a gorgeous 2 story fireplace open to the dining & kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops & stainless steel appl. There is a large walk-in pantry, laundry room & spacious half bath for your guest. Upstairs is a split bedroom plan w/a large master bedroom & two spacious bedrooms. The master ensuite has a garden tub, sep. shower, dbl vanity & walk-in closet. There is also a beautiful hall bathroom.Enjoy all this, 2 car garage & nice fenced backyard. Hurry! It won't last.