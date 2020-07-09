All apartments in Lithonia
2557 Oakleaf Ridge
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2557 Oakleaf Ridge

2557 Oakleaf Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

2557 Oakleaf Rdg, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-In-Ready former model home. This amazing 2-story,open floor plan features the family room w/a gorgeous 2 story fireplace open to the dining & kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops & stainless steel appl. There is a large walk-in pantry, laundry room & spacious half bath for your guest. Upstairs is a split bedroom plan w/a large master bedroom & two spacious bedrooms. The master ensuite has a garden tub, sep. shower, dbl vanity & walk-in closet. There is also a beautiful hall bathroom.Enjoy all this, 2 car garage & nice fenced backyard. Hurry! It won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have any available units?
2557 Oakleaf Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
What amenities does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have?
Some of 2557 Oakleaf Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 Oakleaf Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2557 Oakleaf Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 Oakleaf Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithonia.
Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge offers parking.
Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have a pool?
No, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2557 Oakleaf Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2557 Oakleaf Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

