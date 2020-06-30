All apartments in Lithia Springs
1219 Andrews Dr
1219 Andrews Dr

Location

1219 Andrews Dr, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This spacious open floor plan Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room with a fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast nook and a bonus room that can be used for an office or a playroom.

The kitchen has a view to the family room and ample cabinet and counter space. This home has an master bedroom on the main level featuring a bathroom with double vanity, large walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower.

The backyard has a patio, which is great for grilling out or sitting outside.

This gem is less than 5 minutes from I-20 and is located in a safe and quiet well maintained swim community with a lake. This home is also located only 5minuts from the Turner Middle School, Lithia Springs Elementary and High School.

Hurry this home has a very functional floor plan with fresh pain and new carpet and will not last long!

Lease for $1,450 Rent and $1,450 Security Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Andrews Dr have any available units?
1219 Andrews Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1219 Andrews Dr have?
Some of 1219 Andrews Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Andrews Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Andrews Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Andrews Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Andrews Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 1219 Andrews Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Andrews Dr offers parking.
Does 1219 Andrews Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Andrews Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Andrews Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Andrews Dr has a pool.
Does 1219 Andrews Dr have accessible units?
No, 1219 Andrews Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Andrews Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Andrews Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Andrews Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Andrews Dr has units with air conditioning.

