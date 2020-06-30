1219 Andrews Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This spacious open floor plan Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room with a fireplace, separate dining room, breakfast nook and a bonus room that can be used for an office or a playroom.



The kitchen has a view to the family room and ample cabinet and counter space. This home has an master bedroom on the main level featuring a bathroom with double vanity, large walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower.



The backyard has a patio, which is great for grilling out or sitting outside.



This gem is less than 5 minutes from I-20 and is located in a safe and quiet well maintained swim community with a lake. This home is also located only 5minuts from the Turner Middle School, Lithia Springs Elementary and High School.



Hurry this home has a very functional floor plan with fresh pain and new carpet and will not last long!



Lease for $1,450 Rent and $1,450 Security Deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590389)