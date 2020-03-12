All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1177 Matt Moore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1177 Matt Moore Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1177 Matt Moore Court

1177 Matt Moore Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1177 Matt Moore Ct, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story 3 bedroom 2 bath home has large kitchen with stained cabinets, island, pantry and white appliances (including: refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Dining area with French doors to patio overlooking Groover's Lake. Formal living room. Family room with electric fireplace. At the top of the staircase is a bonus area that would make a great den, play area for the kids, or large office. Master bedroom with deep trey ceiling, carpet and large walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Two secondary bedrooms and hall bath (tub/shower combo). Laundry room with electric dryer hook-up. Manual operation two car garage. Section 8 welcome. Pets allowed under 20lbs with $350 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Matt Moore Court have any available units?
1177 Matt Moore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1177 Matt Moore Court have?
Some of 1177 Matt Moore Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Matt Moore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Matt Moore Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Matt Moore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Matt Moore Court is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Matt Moore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1177 Matt Moore Court does offer parking.
Does 1177 Matt Moore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Matt Moore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Matt Moore Court have a pool?
No, 1177 Matt Moore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Matt Moore Court have accessible units?
No, 1177 Matt Moore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Matt Moore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 Matt Moore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 Matt Moore Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1177 Matt Moore Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University