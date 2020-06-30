All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1122 Silver Moon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1122 Silver Moon Trail
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1122 Silver Moon Trail

1122 Silver Moon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1122 Silver Moon Trail, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Silver Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
MUST SEE!! Step inside this fantastic, highly sought after home in the quiet Silver Creek Ranch swim/tennis community. Hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home which features a Huge Eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, tile flooring and backsplash. Open Breakfast bar with view to Family Room w/fireplace that's perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with trey ceilings and Walk In closet. Master bath offers double vanity, tile floor and shower plus sunny garden tub. Be wowed by the finished terrace level with bedroom and full bath, plus Oversized Man cave/Media room. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck with views to the large level fenced in lot. Minutes to Sweetwater State Park, Six Flags, Great Schools, I-20, Arbor Place Mall, and Much Much, More!! WON'T LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have any available units?
1122 Silver Moon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have?
Some of 1122 Silver Moon Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Silver Moon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Silver Moon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Silver Moon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Silver Moon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Silver Moon Trail offers parking.
Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Silver Moon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1122 Silver Moon Trail has a pool.
Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have accessible units?
No, 1122 Silver Moon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Silver Moon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Silver Moon Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1122 Silver Moon Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University