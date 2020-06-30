1122 Silver Moon Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room tennis court

MUST SEE!! Step inside this fantastic, highly sought after home in the quiet Silver Creek Ranch swim/tennis community. Hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home which features a Huge Eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, tile flooring and backsplash. Open Breakfast bar with view to Family Room w/fireplace that's perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with trey ceilings and Walk In closet. Master bath offers double vanity, tile floor and shower plus sunny garden tub. Be wowed by the finished terrace level with bedroom and full bath, plus Oversized Man cave/Media room. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck with views to the large level fenced in lot. Minutes to Sweetwater State Park, Six Flags, Great Schools, I-20, Arbor Place Mall, and Much Much, More!! WON'T LAST!!