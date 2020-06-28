198 Arbor Crowne drive

Amenities
Spacious New Townhouse - Property Id: 69706
Amazing luxury town home! Hardwood floors, cafe ceiling, build in bookshelves, SS appliances, Recessed Lighting, Granite Kitchen Island, tile back splash, walk-in pantry. Open loft 2nd fl, great Master bedroom with large walk in closet, upgraded tile shower and garden tub, private back yard, 2" faux wood blinds, plus brand new washer & dryer. Few mins to park and Lawrenceville downtown, great Dacula school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/69706p
Property Id 69706
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5103204)