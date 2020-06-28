198 Arbor Crowne drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing luxury town home! Hardwood floors, cafe ceiling, build in bookshelves, SS appliances, Recessed Lighting, Granite Kitchen Island, tile back splash, walk-in pantry. Open loft 2nd fl, great Master bedroom with large walk in closet, upgraded tile shower and garden tub, private back yard, 2" faux wood blinds, plus brand new washer & dryer. Few mins to park and Lawrenceville downtown, great Dacula school.

No Pets Allowed



