Lawrenceville, GA
198 Arbor Crowne drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

198 Arbor Crowne drive

198 Arbor Crowne Dr · No Longer Available
Lawrenceville
Location

198 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious New Townhouse - Property Id: 69706

Amazing luxury town home! Hardwood floors, cafe ceiling, build in bookshelves, SS appliances, Recessed Lighting, Granite Kitchen Island, tile back splash, walk-in pantry. Open loft 2nd fl, great Master bedroom with large walk in closet, upgraded tile shower and garden tub, private back yard, 2" faux wood blinds, plus brand new washer & dryer. Few mins to park and Lawrenceville downtown, great Dacula school.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Arbor Crowne drive have any available units?
198 Arbor Crowne drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Arbor Crowne drive have?
Some of 198 Arbor Crowne drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Arbor Crowne drive currently offering any rent specials?
198 Arbor Crowne drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Arbor Crowne drive pet-friendly?
No, 198 Arbor Crowne drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 198 Arbor Crowne drive offer parking?
No, 198 Arbor Crowne drive does not offer parking.
Does 198 Arbor Crowne drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Arbor Crowne drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Arbor Crowne drive have a pool?
No, 198 Arbor Crowne drive does not have a pool.
Does 198 Arbor Crowne drive have accessible units?
No, 198 Arbor Crowne drive does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Arbor Crowne drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 Arbor Crowne drive has units with dishwashers.
