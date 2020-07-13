Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, GA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1435 sqft
NOW OPEN FOR APPOINTMENT ONLY IN-PERSON TOURS... Call or email our leasing team today for details! Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
40 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
52 Units Available
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1366 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
36 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
255 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life in golf community near Northwood Country Club. Basketball courts, pool and playground. The recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
64 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1487 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Located off of Hurricane Shoals in Lawrenceville, Ridgewood Apartments is a 52 unit community offering the opportunity to be part of a small tight-knit community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
980 sqft
1-2 bedroom, well-equipped apartments in a tranquil complex featuring a pool, tennis court and gym. I-85, several parks and lots of restaurants are just a short drive away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community is near I-85, Gwinnett Place Mall and local entertainment. On-site fitness center, a fishing lake and green space. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, designer fixtures and faux granite countertops.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
285 Regal Drive
285 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1788 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
318 Springhaven Road
318 Springhaven Road, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1744 sqft
Available Now Very Nice 3 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Springlake Cove Subdivision. New flooring. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Walk in attic storage area.
City Guide for Lawrenceville, GA

Greetings, all you fine Georgia peaches, and welcome to your Lawrenceville apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the Atlanta Metro Area, just 27 miles northeast of ATL, Lawrenceville is conveniently located and just teeming with wonderful apartments for rent. Looking to land the Lawrenceville rental of your dreams? Then start clicking away at the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve thrown together, and you’ll be rubbing elbows with “The Crepe Myrtle City’s” finest before...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lawrenceville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cheap apartments in Lawrenceville are available year-round for about $550, with spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments and townhomes typically going for around $800.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Lawrenceville? Luckily, you’ll find an assortment of pet-friendly rentals within the city limits, as well as a smattering of furnished apartments and short-term lease deals. You’ll also find a plethora of modern apartments (less than 20 years old) that come equipped with dynamite amenities (gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, walk-in closets, covered parking, patio/balcony, complimentary Wi-Fi, etc). Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment rental, and you’ll be kicking back in your new Lawrenceville pad before you know it!

Lawrenceville apartments come in all shapes and sizes, and are spread throughout the city. If you appreciate a more urban vibe, we recommend checking out some of the new luxury lofts that have sprouted up in historic downtown recently. Meanwhile, suburbanites will be glad to know that lots of apartments are available in the Allendale, Gloster, and Bethesda neighborhoods as well. Many landlords in Lawrenceville perform background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so you’ll need a reputable cosigner if your leasing history is a bit sketchy.

As far as fun and games go, Lawrenceville is home to a variety of parks, trails, museums, an aquatic center, zoo, and a smattering of unique eateries and drinking establishments in the revitalized downtown area. Factor in a low cost of living index, and some of the friendliest folks you’ll find anywhere in the Deep South, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Lawrenceville!

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for dream apartment and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawrenceville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrenceville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

