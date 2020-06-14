Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawrenceville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Veranda
100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1624 sqft
Convenient access to Route 85. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, oversized garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include fitness trails, sports courts and picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1487 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1613 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$877
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1255 sqft
Enjoy life in golf community near Northwood Country Club. Basketball courts, pool and playground. The recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
46 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
50 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
97 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
47 Units Available
The James at Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
33 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1366 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
888 Arbor Crowne Drive - 1
888 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1956 sqft
Well maintained townhome located in Lawrenceville City. Two car garage w/t fenced backyard. Hardwood floor on main level. Gas fireplace. Three spacious rooms upstair. Huge master room with sitting area. Tiled floor in bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
599 First Street
599 1st Street, Lawrenceville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2541 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home near downtown Lawrenceville.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
985 Waldwick Drive
985 Waldwick Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2570 sqft
$1,599 – 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ private fenced yard, hardwood floors & appliances! Description: Available July 10th! This home boasts a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminated hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2004 Wheylon Drive
2004 Wheylon Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1830 sqft
luxury townhome community in Lawrenceville. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
144 Huston Dr
144 Huston Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
2996 sqft
Beautiful ranch with upgraded features throughout. The home features lots of hardwoods and tile. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets with tons of storage, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1314 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
City Guide for Lawrenceville, GA

Greetings, all you fine Georgia peaches, and welcome to your Lawrenceville apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in the Atlanta Metro Area, just 27 miles northeast of ATL, Lawrenceville is conveniently located and just teeming with wonderful apartments for rent. Looking to land the Lawrenceville rental of your dreams? Then start clicking away at the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve thrown together, and you’ll be rubbing elbows with “The Crepe Myrtle City’s” finest before...

Having trouble with Craigslist Lawrenceville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cheap apartments in Lawrenceville are available year-round for about $550, with spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments and townhomes typically going for around $800.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Lawrenceville? Luckily, you’ll find an assortment of pet-friendly rentals within the city limits, as well as a smattering of furnished apartments and short-term lease deals. You’ll also find a plethora of modern apartments (less than 20 years old) that come equipped with dynamite amenities (gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, walk-in closets, covered parking, patio/balcony, complimentary Wi-Fi, etc). Just bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment rental, and you’ll be kicking back in your new Lawrenceville pad before you know it!

Lawrenceville apartments come in all shapes and sizes, and are spread throughout the city. If you appreciate a more urban vibe, we recommend checking out some of the new luxury lofts that have sprouted up in historic downtown recently. Meanwhile, suburbanites will be glad to know that lots of apartments are available in the Allendale, Gloster, and Bethesda neighborhoods as well. Many landlords in Lawrenceville perform background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so you’ll need a reputable cosigner if your leasing history is a bit sketchy.

As far as fun and games go, Lawrenceville is home to a variety of parks, trails, museums, an aquatic center, zoo, and a smattering of unique eateries and drinking establishments in the revitalized downtown area. Factor in a low cost of living index, and some of the friendliest folks you’ll find anywhere in the Deep South, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Lawrenceville!

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for dream apartment and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lawrenceville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawrenceville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

