145 Springbottom Dr

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

145 Springbottom Drive, Lawrencelle, GA 30046 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this home on the main level into a living room with wood floor, ceiling fan and fireplace. There is a kitchen with refrigerator, range hood, gas stove, and dishwasher, dining area with access to the wood deck in the rear of the home, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-up, 1/2 bath and hall access to the 1-car front entry garage. The upper level features a hall with wood floors, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, master bath with garden tub, separate shower with enclosure and walk-in closet. BASEMENT IS NOT PART OF THE RENTAL. The rent includes the use of the pool/tennis amenities.



Directions:

I-85N to 316, exit highway 120, go through downtown Lawrenceville, make right to Paper Mill, then left into first S/D (Springlake Cove) on Springlake Drive.



Elementary: Simonton

Middle: J. Richards

High: Central Gwinnett



Built 2001 Approx. 2200 s/f