145 Springbottom Dr
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

145 Springbottom Dr

145 Springbottom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 Springbottom Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
145 Springbottom Drive, Lawrencelle, GA 30046 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this home on the main level into a living room with wood floor, ceiling fan and fireplace. There is a kitchen with refrigerator, range hood, gas stove, and dishwasher, dining area with access to the wood deck in the rear of the home, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-up, 1/2 bath and hall access to the 1-car front entry garage. The upper level features a hall with wood floors, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, master bath with garden tub, separate shower with enclosure and walk-in closet. BASEMENT IS NOT PART OF THE RENTAL. The rent includes the use of the pool/tennis amenities.

Directions:
I-85N to 316, exit highway 120, go through downtown Lawrenceville, make right to Paper Mill, then left into first S/D (Springlake Cove) on Springlake Drive.

Elementary: Simonton
Middle: J. Richards
High: Central Gwinnett

Built 2001 Approx. 2200 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Springbottom Dr have any available units?
145 Springbottom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Springbottom Dr have?
Some of 145 Springbottom Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Springbottom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 Springbottom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Springbottom Dr pet-friendly?
No, 145 Springbottom Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 145 Springbottom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 145 Springbottom Dr offers parking.
Does 145 Springbottom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Springbottom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Springbottom Dr have a pool?
Yes, 145 Springbottom Dr has a pool.
Does 145 Springbottom Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 Springbottom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Springbottom Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Springbottom Dr has units with dishwashers.
