129 Belmont Lane
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:43 PM

129 Belmont Lane

129 Belmont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

129 Belmont Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

There is much to love about this charming home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Belmont Lane have any available units?
129 Belmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 129 Belmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
129 Belmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Belmont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Belmont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 129 Belmont Lane offer parking?
No, 129 Belmont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 129 Belmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Belmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Belmont Lane have a pool?
No, 129 Belmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 129 Belmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 129 Belmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Belmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Belmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Belmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Belmont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
