4209 Cornell Crossing NW
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

4209 Cornell Crossing NW

4209 Cornell Crossing Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Cornell Crossing Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
UPDATED EXTERIOR! newer roof, siding and more. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is sought after Legacy Park. The floor plan features a two-story family room with fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with trayed ceiling, garden tub and separate shower; a formal living and formal dining room with wainscot moldings; a convenient upstairs laundry room; two story entry foyer; and much more. Neighborhood amenities include 4 Swimming Pools, Tennis, Basketball Courts, Town Green, Amphitheater, and Miles of Nature Trails. Call or text listing agent for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

