4209 Cornell Crossing NW

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool media room tennis court

UPDATED EXTERIOR! newer roof, siding and more. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is sought after Legacy Park. The floor plan features a two-story family room with fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with trayed ceiling, garden tub and separate shower; a formal living and formal dining room with wainscot moldings; a convenient upstairs laundry room; two story entry foyer; and much more. Neighborhood amenities include 4 Swimming Pools, Tennis, Basketball Courts, Town Green, Amphitheater, and Miles of Nature Trails. Call or text listing agent for showing.