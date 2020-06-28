4175 Baker Station Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome in Acworth, convenient to KSU and I-75! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end-unit townhome has upgrades galore! The main level has dark hardwood floors throughout. There is an archway separating the family room from the dining room. Archways also lead into the spacious kitchen which features dark stained cabinets, black appliances, and granite countertops with a tiled backsplash. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet and master bath which has a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs laundry. Two-car garage. Yard maintenance is included with rental and the unit is all electric. Call today to see this beautiful home - 770-622-5657!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5111666)