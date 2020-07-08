4106 Pinemist Ln Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Home in Sought After Legacy Park! 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with Finished Basement. Main level with Two Story Foyer and Hardwood Floors. Kitchen features Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & Center Island. Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. Upstairs has Oversized Master Suite with Sitting Area & Two Owners Closets. Separate Tub/Shower. Basement with Bedroom and Full Bath. Screen Porch upstairs and Private Patio below with Ceiling. Large Fenced Backyard. Legacy Park features 4 Pools, 11 Tennis Courts, Nature Trails and More.