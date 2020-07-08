All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
4106 Pinemist Ln Nw
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

4106 Pinemist Ln Nw

4106 Pinemist Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4106 Pinemist Lane, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Home in Sought After Legacy Park! 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with Finished Basement. Main level with Two Story Foyer and Hardwood Floors. Kitchen features Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances & Center Island. Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. Upstairs has Oversized Master Suite with Sitting Area & Two Owners Closets. Separate Tub/Shower. Basement with Bedroom and Full Bath. Screen Porch upstairs and Private Patio below with Ceiling. Large Fenced Backyard. Legacy Park features 4 Pools, 11 Tennis Courts, Nature Trails and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have any available units?
4106 Pinemist Ln Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have?
Some of 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Pinemist Ln Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw offers parking.
Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have a pool?
Yes, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw has a pool.
Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have accessible units?
No, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Pinemist Ln Nw does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College