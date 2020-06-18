All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3993 Paloverde Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3993 Paloverde Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:58 PM

3993 Paloverde Drive

3993 Paloverde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3993 Paloverde Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy access to I75 and I575, KSU, TownCenter Mall, shopping and restaurants. Home has large grassy back yard. Beautiful neighborhood and great location. Master bath has double vanities, separate shower, garden tub. Master bedroom feature ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Fully renovated interior! Won't last long!
Go to www.rently.com to schedule your self tour NOW!!
***There is a $250 Admin. Fee due once application has been approved.
***There is a $250 pet fee and $15 per month per pet. With a 2 pet max at 50LBS each pet.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3993 Paloverde Drive have any available units?
3993 Paloverde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3993 Paloverde Drive have?
Some of 3993 Paloverde Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3993 Paloverde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3993 Paloverde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3993 Paloverde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3993 Paloverde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3993 Paloverde Drive offer parking?
No, 3993 Paloverde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3993 Paloverde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3993 Paloverde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3993 Paloverde Drive have a pool?
No, 3993 Paloverde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3993 Paloverde Drive have accessible units?
No, 3993 Paloverde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3993 Paloverde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3993 Paloverde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3993 Paloverde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3993 Paloverde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College