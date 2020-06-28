All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

3848 Kirkwood Run

3848 Kirkwood Run · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Kirkwood Run, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Fabulous brick front home in the sought after Legacy Park, a premier master planned community. Plenty of nearby shopping, restaurants, KSU & easy access to the interstate. Formal living and dining rooms, Family room/fireplace. Corner Unit on one of the biggest lots with a big private yard and a Patio. Walk in Closet in the MB. Kids park in front of the house. One of the best areas in Kennesaw to live with miles of walking, biking trails, swimming pool, tennis court, outdoor areas

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Kirkwood Run have any available units?
3848 Kirkwood Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3848 Kirkwood Run have?
Some of 3848 Kirkwood Run's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Kirkwood Run currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Kirkwood Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Kirkwood Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Kirkwood Run is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Kirkwood Run offer parking?
No, 3848 Kirkwood Run does not offer parking.
Does 3848 Kirkwood Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Kirkwood Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Kirkwood Run have a pool?
Yes, 3848 Kirkwood Run has a pool.
Does 3848 Kirkwood Run have accessible units?
No, 3848 Kirkwood Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Kirkwood Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 Kirkwood Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Kirkwood Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 Kirkwood Run does not have units with air conditioning.
