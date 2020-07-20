3819 Seattle Pl NW 1

Amenities
4Br/2.5 Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 119182
Address: 3819 Seattle Place, Kennesaw GA 30144
1- 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath.
2- Granite counter tops, big island and stainless steel appliances.
3- Very open floor plan.
4- Upstairs laundry room.
5- Completely fenced in private backyard with privacy fence.
6- Brand new roof put in just this February 2018 (50 year warranty).
7- Desirable Legacy Park community with tennis, gym, swim pools & soccer fields
8- Swimming pool 200 yards away from this house.
9- Decent space in front with flat driveway.
10- 4 miles from Kennesaw State University.
11- School bus stops in front of house.
12- Availability: May 15, 2019
13- Trash, Lawn care (TruGreen weed control & grass fertilizer) will be paid by Tenant.
Elementary: Kennesaw Elementary or Big Shanty
Middle: Awtrey
High: North Cobb
Can give us a call:
678-315-9099 (Bibek)/678-315-8815 (Purbasha)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119182
No Pets Allowed
