3819 Seattle Pl NW 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

4Br/2.5 Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 119182



Address: 3819 Seattle Place, Kennesaw GA 30144



1- 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath.

2- Granite counter tops, big island and stainless steel appliances.

3- Very open floor plan.

4- Upstairs laundry room.

5- Completely fenced in private backyard with privacy fence.

6- Brand new roof put in just this February 2018 (50 year warranty).

7- Desirable Legacy Park community with tennis, gym, swim pools & soccer fields

8- Swimming pool 200 yards away from this house.

9- Decent space in front with flat driveway.

10- 4 miles from Kennesaw State University.

11- School bus stops in front of house.

12- Availability: May 15, 2019

13- Trash, Lawn care (TruGreen weed control & grass fertilizer) will be paid by Tenant.



Elementary: Kennesaw Elementary or Big Shanty

Middle: Awtrey

High: North Cobb



Can give us a call:

678-315-9099 (Bibek)/678-315-8815 (Purbasha)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119182

Property Id 119182



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4863602)