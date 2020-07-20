All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3819 Seattle Pl NW 1

3819 Seattle Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Seattle Pl NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
4Br/2.5 Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 119182

Address: 3819 Seattle Place, Kennesaw GA 30144

1- 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath.
2- Granite counter tops, big island and stainless steel appliances.
3- Very open floor plan.
4- Upstairs laundry room.
5- Completely fenced in private backyard with privacy fence.
6- Brand new roof put in just this February 2018 (50 year warranty).
7- Desirable Legacy Park community with tennis, gym, swim pools & soccer fields
8- Swimming pool 200 yards away from this house.
9- Decent space in front with flat driveway.
10- 4 miles from Kennesaw State University.
11- School bus stops in front of house.
12- Availability: May 15, 2019
13- Trash, Lawn care (TruGreen weed control & grass fertilizer) will be paid by Tenant.

Elementary: Kennesaw Elementary or Big Shanty
Middle: Awtrey
High: North Cobb

Can give us a call:
678-315-9099 (Bibek)/678-315-8815 (Purbasha)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119182
Property Id 119182

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4863602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have any available units?
3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have?
Some of 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 offer parking?
No, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 has a pool.
Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Seattle Pl NW 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
