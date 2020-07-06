3711 McGuire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

OPEN HOUSE Thursday 7/18 from 4PM to 7PM and Saturday 7/20 at 9AM to 11AM Recently renovated and ready for you to move in. Step inside to a two story foyer, gorgeous wood floors throughout the home on Freshly painted inside and out with soothing, neutral colors. Main level features a separate dining room and living room with fireplace to relax and enjoy some quiet time. This kitchen has all the right ingredients tile floor, tile back splash with stainless steel appliances. You need to bring your own washer and dryer. This Swim/Tennis community is near the Swift Cantrell Park, close to Kennesaw State University.



DIRECTIONS I-75 North exit 273 Wade Green Road Turn Left. Stay Straight Becomes Cherokee St. Right onto Jiles Road, Left onto McGuire Street