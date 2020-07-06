All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3711 McGuire St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3711 McGuire St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:11 PM

3711 McGuire St

3711 Mcguire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3711 Mcguire Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
OPEN HOUSE Thursday 7/18 from 4PM to 7PM and Saturday 7/20 at 9AM to 11AM Recently renovated and ready for you to move in. Step inside to a two story foyer, gorgeous wood floors throughout the home on Freshly painted inside and out with soothing, neutral colors. Main level features a separate dining room and living room with fireplace to relax and enjoy some quiet time. This kitchen has all the right ingredients tile floor, tile back splash with stainless steel appliances. You need to bring your own washer and dryer. This Swim/Tennis community is near the Swift Cantrell Park, close to Kennesaw State University.

DIRECTIONS I-75 North exit 273 Wade Green Road Turn Left. Stay Straight Becomes Cherokee St. Right onto Jiles Road, Left onto McGuire Street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 McGuire St have any available units?
3711 McGuire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3711 McGuire St have?
Some of 3711 McGuire St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 McGuire St currently offering any rent specials?
3711 McGuire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 McGuire St pet-friendly?
No, 3711 McGuire St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3711 McGuire St offer parking?
Yes, 3711 McGuire St offers parking.
Does 3711 McGuire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 McGuire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 McGuire St have a pool?
Yes, 3711 McGuire St has a pool.
Does 3711 McGuire St have accessible units?
No, 3711 McGuire St does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 McGuire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 McGuire St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 McGuire St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3711 McGuire St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College