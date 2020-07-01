All apartments in Kennesaw
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr

3588 Kennesaw Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3588 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Renovated, cozy townhome with new modern furnishings included. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with comfortable beds and 2 full baths, an open living area and a media room in the basement. Catch a game, movie, cable TV on the big screen of the home theater. Get work done with desk and sliding chair. Grill and chill on the deck overlooking the backyard or enjoy the amenities in the kitchen with granite counter top. Wake up refreshed in the king bed in the master bedroom. Close to Kennesaw Mountain hiking, KSU, and 15 miles from SunTrust Stadium. Easy access to interstate 75. Ideal for short or longer term stays.

All applicants are required to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 application fee. $1995/mo, $1995.00 security deposit. We welcome corporate rentals and can make special arrangements. Call or text Moe at 678-653-1651.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have any available units?
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have?
Some of 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr offers parking.
Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have a pool?
No, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3588 Kennesaw Station Dr has units with air conditioning.

