3588 Kennesaw Station Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

Renovated, cozy townhome with new modern furnishings included. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with comfortable beds and 2 full baths, an open living area and a media room in the basement. Catch a game, movie, cable TV on the big screen of the home theater. Get work done with desk and sliding chair. Grill and chill on the deck overlooking the backyard or enjoy the amenities in the kitchen with granite counter top. Wake up refreshed in the king bed in the master bedroom. Close to Kennesaw Mountain hiking, KSU, and 15 miles from SunTrust Stadium. Easy access to interstate 75. Ideal for short or longer term stays.



All applicants are required to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 application fee. $1995/mo, $1995.00 security deposit. We welcome corporate rentals and can make special arrangements. Call or text Moe at 678-653-1651.