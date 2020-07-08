3104 Shirley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Move-In ready 4BR 2BA home has every comfort with 1700 sq. ft. of living space! Home features include a finished basement equipped with brand new laminate vinyl flooring finishes, a front porch ideal for morning coffee and relaxation, spacious rooms throughout with lots of daylight cheer, and a one-car garage. Come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.