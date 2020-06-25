2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Historic downtown Kennesaw, Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath house with huge fenced in back yard on 1/2 acre, half a block from Main St, Kennesaw with shops and restaurants. Detached 2 car garage and additional 300 sq ft storage shed in the the back yard! Perfect for a small family needing lots and lots of storage space. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Swift Cantrell Park, Kennesaw Skate Park, Dog Park, Adams Park, Big Shanty Festival, summer concerts and fireworks, weekly food truck and farmers market all in walking distance.

Heat is gas, everything else is electric. $1150 a month with 12 month lease. First month rent and security deposit ($1150) do at signing. You pay all utilities.

One of the owners is a licensed associate broker in the state of Georgia acting as principle.

OPEN HOUSE

Tuesday, March 26, 5:00-6:00 p.m.