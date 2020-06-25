All apartments in Kennesaw
2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest

2961 Moon Station Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Moon Station Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Historic downtown Kennesaw, Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath house with huge fenced in back yard on 1/2 acre, half a block from Main St, Kennesaw with shops and restaurants. Detached 2 car garage and additional 300 sq ft storage shed in the the back yard! Perfect for a small family needing lots and lots of storage space. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom.
Swift Cantrell Park, Kennesaw Skate Park, Dog Park, Adams Park, Big Shanty Festival, summer concerts and fireworks, weekly food truck and farmers market all in walking distance.
Heat is gas, everything else is electric. $1150 a month with 12 month lease. First month rent and security deposit ($1150) do at signing. You pay all utilities.
One of the owners is a licensed associate broker in the state of Georgia acting as principle.
OPEN HOUSE
Tuesday, March 26, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have any available units?
2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have?
Some of 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest is pet friendly.
Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest offers parking.
Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have a pool?
No, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have accessible units?
No, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2961 Moon Station Drive Nortwest has units with air conditioning.
