Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2883 Cressington Bend

2883 Cressington Bend · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Cressington Bend, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Property Management Atlanta - Available in June!. English Oaks Subdivision. Spacious three bedrooms with large closets. Separate living room and dining room. Plank Hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Washer and dryer included. Vaulted ceilings living room and dining room. Two full baths. Garden tub in master with separate shower and high ceilings. Large, level back yard fenced.

Schools: North Cobb High School, Awtrev Middle School, Kennesaw Elementary School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Kennesaw home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3030800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Cressington Bend have any available units?
2883 Cressington Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2883 Cressington Bend have?
Some of 2883 Cressington Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Cressington Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Cressington Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Cressington Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 Cressington Bend is pet friendly.
Does 2883 Cressington Bend offer parking?
No, 2883 Cressington Bend does not offer parking.
Does 2883 Cressington Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2883 Cressington Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Cressington Bend have a pool?
Yes, 2883 Cressington Bend has a pool.
Does 2883 Cressington Bend have accessible units?
No, 2883 Cressington Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Cressington Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 2883 Cressington Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2883 Cressington Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 2883 Cressington Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

