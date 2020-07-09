2883 Cressington Bend

Amenities

Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Property Management Atlanta - Available in June!. English Oaks Subdivision. Spacious three bedrooms with large closets. Separate living room and dining room. Plank Hardwoods in the kitchen and dining room. Washer and dryer included. Vaulted ceilings living room and dining room. Two full baths. Garden tub in master with separate shower and high ceilings. Large, level back yard fenced.



Schools: North Cobb High School, Awtrev Middle School, Kennesaw Elementary School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



