2812 Summer Stream Dr NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5



Gorgeous modern home with open floor plan, beautiful master suite, and two fireplaces. The dramatic entry opens to a formal front room, then skirts the lovely stairwell to reveal a living room with hardwood flooring and beautiful fireplace. Rounding the corner is the breakfast bar, dining area, and another open area with an identical fireplace. All of this, including the open kitchen, is exposed to the huge deck and landscaped backyard by multiple tall windows. Great architectural features throughout, including the dramatic ceiling through the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The master suite has a lovely three toned trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted garden tub and separate glass shower. Upstairs are three bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, and a hall bath that has two separate powder rooms, one adjoining a front bedroom. Large laundry room, two kitchen pantries, and two car garage complete the picture. Personal items will be removed prior to move-in. Beautiful neighborhood off Cobb Parkway near plenty of shopping and restaurants, including: Caper's Restaurant, Taj Mahal Grill, Tacos Del Chavo, Big Shanty Smokehouse, the LoKal Restaurant, First Watch, Nacho's Taqueria, Bangkok Cabin, The Nest, and Cylantros Venezuelan Cuisine.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: Cobb EMC



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.