Kennesaw, GA
2812 Summer Stream Dr NW
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

2812 Summer Stream Dr NW

2812 Summer Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Summer Stream Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2812 Summer Stream Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5

Gorgeous modern home with open floor plan, beautiful master suite, and two fireplaces. The dramatic entry opens to a formal front room, then skirts the lovely stairwell to reveal a living room with hardwood flooring and beautiful fireplace. Rounding the corner is the breakfast bar, dining area, and another open area with an identical fireplace. All of this, including the open kitchen, is exposed to the huge deck and landscaped backyard by multiple tall windows. Great architectural features throughout, including the dramatic ceiling through the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The master suite has a lovely three toned trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted garden tub and separate glass shower. Upstairs are three bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, and a hall bath that has two separate powder rooms, one adjoining a front bedroom. Large laundry room, two kitchen pantries, and two car garage complete the picture. Personal items will be removed prior to move-in. Beautiful neighborhood off Cobb Parkway near plenty of shopping and restaurants, including: Caper's Restaurant, Taj Mahal Grill, Tacos Del Chavo, Big Shanty Smokehouse, the LoKal Restaurant, First Watch, Nacho's Taqueria, Bangkok Cabin, The Nest, and Cylantros Venezuelan Cuisine.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Cobb County
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: Cobb EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have any available units?
2812 Summer Stream Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have?
Some of 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Summer Stream Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW offers parking.
Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have a pool?
No, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2812 Summer Stream Dr NW has units with air conditioning.

