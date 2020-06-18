All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

2702 Windsor Court NW

2702 Windsor Court · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Windsor Court, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

2702 Windsor Court NW Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous Home with Finished Basement in Swim/Tennis Community! - Awesome 2 story home on fully finished basement in swim/tennis community. This home enters on the kitchen level which features an open layout with a seperate dining room, living room. Kitchen has stone tiled counter tops, mostly stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms; master has seperate soak tub/shower, double vanity, walk-in closet. Downstairs you will find a large living area plus a bedroom with its own full bath. Perfect for teens or in-laws. Backyard has double deck, playset, and is fenced on 3 sides. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available in early April! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/a0170e5034

(RLNE2502675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Windsor Court NW have any available units?
2702 Windsor Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2702 Windsor Court NW have?
Some of 2702 Windsor Court NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Windsor Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Windsor Court NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Windsor Court NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Windsor Court NW is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Windsor Court NW offer parking?
No, 2702 Windsor Court NW does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Windsor Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Windsor Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Windsor Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Windsor Court NW has a pool.
Does 2702 Windsor Court NW have accessible units?
No, 2702 Windsor Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Windsor Court NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Windsor Court NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 Windsor Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 Windsor Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
