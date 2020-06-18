Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

2702 Windsor Court NW Available 04/08/20 Gorgeous Home with Finished Basement in Swim/Tennis Community! - Awesome 2 story home on fully finished basement in swim/tennis community. This home enters on the kitchen level which features an open layout with a seperate dining room, living room. Kitchen has stone tiled counter tops, mostly stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms; master has seperate soak tub/shower, double vanity, walk-in closet. Downstairs you will find a large living area plus a bedroom with its own full bath. Perfect for teens or in-laws. Backyard has double deck, playset, and is fenced on 3 sides. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available in early April! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/a0170e5034



