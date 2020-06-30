Cozy house in a very well kept subdivision. 2 bed 2 bath with a loft that can be used as office or family room. Small patio and a fenced backyard. Great Location Exterior maintenance and garbage are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2651 Laurel Lane NW have any available units?
2651 Laurel Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2651 Laurel Lane NW have?
Some of 2651 Laurel Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Laurel Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Laurel Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.