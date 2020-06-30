All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

2651 Laurel Lane NW

2651 Laurel Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Laurel Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Cozy house in a very well kept subdivision. 2 bed 2 bath with a loft that can be used as office or family room. Small patio and a fenced backyard. Great Location Exterior maintenance and garbage are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

