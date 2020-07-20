All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM

2331 Woodland Drive NW

2331 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED RANCH STYLE HOME IN THE QUAINT KENNESAW WOODLAND ACRES COMMUNITY! THIS 4 SIDED BRICK HOUSE FEATURES NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. COME SEE TODAY! WILL NOT LAST LONG! $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. MUST HAVE POSITIVE RENTAL HISTORY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have any available units?
2331 Woodland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have?
Some of 2331 Woodland Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Woodland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Woodland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Woodland Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Woodland Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2331 Woodland Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 Woodland Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2331 Woodland Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2331 Woodland Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Woodland Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 Woodland Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
