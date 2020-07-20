2331 Woodland Drive NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED RANCH STYLE HOME IN THE QUAINT KENNESAW WOODLAND ACRES COMMUNITY! THIS 4 SIDED BRICK HOUSE FEATURES NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. COME SEE TODAY! WILL NOT LAST LONG! $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. MUST HAVE POSITIVE RENTAL HISTORY