BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED RANCH STYLE HOME IN THE QUAINT KENNESAW WOODLAND ACRES COMMUNITY! THIS 4 SIDED BRICK HOUSE FEATURES NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. COME SEE TODAY! WILL NOT LAST LONG! $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. MUST HAVE POSITIVE RENTAL HISTORY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have any available units?
2331 Woodland Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2331 Woodland Drive NW have?
Some of 2331 Woodland Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Woodland Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Woodland Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.