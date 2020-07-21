All apartments in Kennesaw
2115 Fairways Ct NW
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2115 Fairways Ct NW

2115 Fairways Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Fairways Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2115 Fairways Ct NW Available 10/10/19 Spacious 2 BR Townhome Near KSU!! - This beautiful 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bath town-home is in perfect location in one of the best subdivisions right off Pine-tree Country Club.

This town-home is conveniently located 3 miles from KSU and has immediate access to I-75 and Town Center Mall. A comprehensive background check is conducted for all potential occupants.

**Washer & Dryer connections available!**

Call us today to schedule your showing today! 404-600-6067

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW have any available units?
2115 Fairways Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
Is 2115 Fairways Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Fairways Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Fairways Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW offer parking?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW have a pool?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Fairways Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Fairways Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
