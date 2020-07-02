2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

Amenities
Spacious townhome in Kennesaw! Wall to wall carpet, hardwood floors, black appliances, eat-in kitchen, fireplace and one car garage! Patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Neighborhood with clubhouse, swimming pool and more!
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179
(RLNE5337750)