All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

2075 Lakeshore Overlook Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2075 Lakeshore Overlook Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious townhome in Kennesaw! Wall to wall carpet, hardwood floors, black appliances, eat-in kitchen, fireplace and one car garage! Patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Neighborhood with clubhouse, swimming pool and more!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have any available units?
2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have?
Some of 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offers parking.
Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have a pool?
Yes, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW has a pool.
Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2075 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College