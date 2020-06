Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled brick and frame townhouse minutes to KSU, restaurants and shopping. roommate floor plan. 2 bed 2.5 bath. Paint and Hardwood floors in bedrooms were done just last year. Kitchen has Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances that were done last year. Windows were also replaced last year.