All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

2045 Lakeshore Overlook Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2045 Lakeshore Overlook Drive Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2045 Lakeshore - Property Id: 131573

Beautifully remodeled townhome with hardwood floors, exotic white granite in kitchen and master bath. New light fixtures, completely repainted 2 weeks ago with true gray interior designer colors. The pictures do not do justice to the listing since I am not a professional photographer. White open kitchen concept with beautiful subway tile back splash. Completely cleaned to what I like to refer to as medicinal standards. All new stainless steel appliances, new faucets, new hot water tank, and much more. One car garage (automatic garage door opener) with two parking spaces in front of the home. HOA takes care of the common areas including the pool, no yard maintenance. Upstairs laundry room in between the two bedrooms (roommate plan bedrooms at opposite ends of the hallway). Must have good to great credit. Application fee required - rent includes the fees for trash and water. Email me for showing times.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131573
Property Id 131573

(RLNE4970261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have any available units?
2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have?
Some of 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW offers parking.
Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have a pool?
Yes, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW has a pool.
Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKennesaw 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College