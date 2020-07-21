2045 Lakeshore Overlook Dr NW

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2045 Lakeshore - Property Id: 131573



Beautifully remodeled townhome with hardwood floors, exotic white granite in kitchen and master bath. New light fixtures, completely repainted 2 weeks ago with true gray interior designer colors. The pictures do not do justice to the listing since I am not a professional photographer. White open kitchen concept with beautiful subway tile back splash. Completely cleaned to what I like to refer to as medicinal standards. All new stainless steel appliances, new faucets, new hot water tank, and much more. One car garage (automatic garage door opener) with two parking spaces in front of the home. HOA takes care of the common areas including the pool, no yard maintenance. Upstairs laundry room in between the two bedrooms (roommate plan bedrooms at opposite ends of the hallway). Must have good to great credit. Application fee required - rent includes the fees for trash and water. Email me for showing times.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131573

Property Id 131573



(RLNE4970261)